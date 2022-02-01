North Korean Documentary Chronicles The 'fatherly' & 'motherly' Side Of Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's body 'withered' as he 'suffered' for the country's people in 2021, according to a new state television documentary. The documentary, titled, '2021, A Great Victorious Year', was shown on Korean Central Television (KCTV), which usually broadcasts film reviews from the previous year, emphasising and praising the ruler.

This one, on the other hand, appeared to be an attempt to address Kim's dramatic weight loss, with him even struggling to walk down a flight of stairs. The documentary framed it as positive, claiming that the tyrant's unexpected weight loss was due to all of his hard labour for his country.

"Kim Jong Un showed us his fatherly side by doggedly braving snow, rain and wind while taking on the fate of the nation and people like his own children. His body completely withered away, and he showed his motherly side by greatly suffering and worrying to realise the dreams of the people," the narrator can be heard saying in the documentary.

North Korea faced its 'worst-ever hardships' and 'challenges' in 2021

The documentary shows Kim clutching an umbrella and gently descending the stairs, one step at a time, as the narrator narrates. The stair scenario resembles one from a documentary about his activities in 2014 when he went on his longest-ever hiatus from the public. The narrator stated that he was not feeling well at the time. North Korea suffered its "worst-ever hardships" and "challenges" in 2021, according to this year's programme.

This was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it elaborated on the country's food catastrophe. Internally, the country's food shortage has been a contentious issue because it has been heavily censored and did not feature in any of the initial print media reporting on the June party assembly. Kim provided vital policy suggestions in order to urgently stabilise people's lives and the difficult food distribution situation and overcome the current food crisis with an emergency policy, according to the film's narrator.

The KCTV documentary features pictures of the dictator riding around on horseback and staring contemplatively at what is supposed to be one of his many estates, as well as briefly discussing the dictator's health concerns. The film also included the first look at North Korea's newly built 80-story skyscraper, as well as a number of other big development projects. The programme is anticipated to air on KCTV several times in the coming days and weeks.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)