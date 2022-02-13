North Korean Gardeners Sent To Labour Camps For Kim's Flowers Not Blooming: Report

North Korean gardeners are reportedly being sent to labour camps for failing to make sure thousands of 'Kimjongilia' begonias - a flower named after Kim Jong-il - are in bloom for the dead dictator’s birthday. It is to mention that North Korea celebrate Kim Jong-il’s birthday on February 16, an occasion which is also known as the ‘Day of Shining Star’. Traditionally, the streets of North Korea’s cities are lined with red flowers ahead of the late dictator’s birthday, who died at the age of 69 in 2011.

However, this year, Daily NK News reported that gardeners have struggled to get a steady supply of firewood to get the correct temperature and humidity in the greenhouses where ‘Kimjongilia' flowers are grown. The media outlet said that the gardeners have been accused of neglecting the plants, with some gardeners being sentenced to six months in labour camps for failing to get flowers ready in time for the birthday of Kim Jong-il. The Seoul-based news outlet also reported that the manager of a farm growing 'Kimjongilia' in Samsu County was arrested and sentenced to six months in a forced labour camp for not taking enough care of his plants.

Gardeners sentenced to months in the labour camp

The gardener, who is in his 50s and identified by the name of Han, was told just last month that a regional party committee had ordered an exhibition of 'Kimjongilia' flowers, which were originally created by Japanese botanist Kamo Mototeru to mark Kim Jong-il’s birthday in 1988. However, when Han tried to explain to officials that it would be difficult to make sure that the flowers bloomed in time for the event, he was dismissed from his position at the farm and reportedly sentenced to six months in a labour camp, Daily NK News reported. Additionally, another employee at the farm, a man in his 40s identified y the name Choi, was also sentenced to three months at a labour camp because he did not “properly” set the temperature of the greenhouse boilers.

It is to mention that in North Korea, 'Kimjongilia' is referred to as the “immortal flower” and a special greenhouse cultivating the plant can be found throughout the nation. However, due to difficulties in growing the flowers, some are imported from China.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-il's birthday is one of North Korea's most important holidays and the country has not disclosed what events it plans to hold for the anniversary. But, according to media reports, in December last year, ten years after his death, North Koreans were forced to observe an 11-day period of mourning where they are not allowed to laugh or drink alcohol. Moreover, officials also ordered the public to not show any signs of happiness while North Korea commemorated the late dictator’s death.

Image: AP/TWIITER