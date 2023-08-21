North Korean Hackers Attempt To Thwart South Korea, US From Executing Drills

North Korean hackers have attempted to attack a South Korean company providing computer simulation services. This company would be providing services for joint South Korea-US exercises, reported Sputnik. The attempted cyberattack on military infrastructure comes ahead of the Joint exercises.

Notably, the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced in March this year that they would be holding their biggest joint field exercises in five years, reported AP. Meanwhile, North Korea has threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against such exercises. Further, North Korea would respond to the upcoming training with missile tests because it views it as an invasion rehearsal.

The Kimsuky group of North Korea has endeavoured to strike a South Korean IT company, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on August 20. While sharing the details related to the hacking incident, the police said in a statement, " The security investigation department of the Gyeonggi Police Agency as a result of the investigation into the case of sending several malicious emails in February-March of this year … found out that Kimsuky was behind this."

Further, the police also shared that the cyberpunk, first, managed to enter malicious code via email into the computer of an administrative employee of the firm in January. This was followed by obtaining data from other workers of the organisation, as per the official statement released by the South Korean authorities. Later that month, in February, the group circulated letters to workers who provided computer simulation services for the Freedom Shield military exercises.

The workers have tried to open that attached link which allegedly contained information about problems with their tax deductions, but a computer network run by the Pentagon did not allow them to open the file. But this was not it, some of the employees forwarded the letters to their personal email and opened malicious files from their own computers.

Further, this has led to their personal devices being hacked but the North Korean Hackers were unsuccessful in getting information related to the military, said the police. Working with the US military, the police discovered the cyberattack used fake IP addresses similar to those used in the 2014 event when Kimsuky attacked the South Korean operator of hydro and nuclear power facilities, KHNP. Furthermore, the letters contained expressions characteristic of the North Korean language.

While convening the joint press conference, South Korean and US troops said that they would conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23. These military drills will aim to strengthen their defence and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX, as per a Russia-based newspaper.