While North Korea struggles with food shortage, the North Korean state media said that the country should reject foreign aid that resembles “poisoned candy”. According to Sky News, the state newspaper “Rodong Sinmun”, warned the country against receiving economic help from so-called “imperialists”. The newspaper claimed that these “imperialists” can use this aid as a “trap to plunder and subjugate,” the North Koreans. The new report came amid a growing food shortage in the country. The situation of famine has grossly impacted the daily lives of the North Koreans.

"It is a mistake to try to boost the economy by accepting and eating this poisoned candy," the ruling Workers’ Party paper asserted. North Korea, operating under the totalitarian regime of its Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, is currently facing a major food shortage. In recent years, the country has also suffered from intense floods, typhoons and numerous international sanctions. Part of the reason the country is struggling to such an extent is the fact that the authoritarian regime has been largely isolated in the arena of International relations.

Around 700 inmates die of starvation in North Korean prison

On Wednesday, February 22, the South Korean news agency, Yonhap reported that around 700 prisoners at three prisons in North Korea have died of starvation and diseases in the past two years. The impact of the deadly COVID-19 virus on the poverty-stricken country remains unknown due to the excessive censorship measures imposed by the draconian North Korean regime. Citing local reports, Sky News reported that an official from Seoul's Unification Ministry has reportedly warned about a potential increase in death related to starvation in the neighbouring country. "Food production dropped from last year, and there is a possibility of distribution issues due to a change in their food supply and distribution policy," a ministry official told reporters.