North Korean Teen Imprisoned For 14 Yrs For Watching 5 Minutes Of Banned South Korean Film

On November 30, a middle school student in Hyesan City, North Korea was imprisoned for watching a banned South Korean film. The 14-year-old was arrested just for watching five minutes of the film and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. As per the reports of Allkpop, the kid was watching the 2010 South Korean film The Man from Nowhere.

The Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Law was passed last year in North Korea, which criminalises simply watching and disseminating South Korean movies and content. The punishment for this is the death penalty or up to 15 years of imprisonment. Despite the fact that the legislation does not specify penalties for minors, the North Korean authorities are seeking to "send a message" that they are not gentle with punishment simply because the criminal is young, according to Allkpop. As a result, the child will face the same level of punishment as an adult.

14-year-old also fined for watching 5 minutes of movie

The student was also fined for watching only 5 minutes of the movie. As South Korean films and dramas have grown highly popular among North Korean youth, the authorities are attempting to strictly enforce the regulations, according to Allkpop. As the parents are responsible for their child, it is extremely likely that his parents will be punished as well.

North Korean law suggests that if a crime against the Reactionary Ideological and Cultural Rejection Law takes place because of the parents' carelessness in educating their children, the parents will be imposed a fine of 100,000 KRW, which is around 85 USD to 200,000 KRW, around 170 USD. According to Allkpop, locals are concerned, that instead of receiving a simple punishment, the child's parents would be banished or sent to a political prison camp.

More about The Man from Nowhere

The Man from Nowhere is a 2010 South Korean action thriller film that stars Won Bin and Kim Sae-ron in the lead role. The film is directed by Lee Jeong-beom. It was one of the highest-grossing films in 2010 and tells a story of a troubled man who goes on redemption after his friend gets kidnapped.

Image: Twittre/@CinemaFan007, Pixabay