North Koreans Executed For Consuming South Korean Content Under Kim Jong-un Rule: Report

In a shocking revelation, at least seven people have been executed by firing squad in the last 10 years in North Korea. A human rights group has claimed that the North Korean authorities have executed people for sharing or watching South Korean K-pop, reported The Daily Mail. The rights group in its latest report has registered 27 executions under the administration of Kim Jong-un. The charges against the people included watching or distributing South Korean videos, drugs, prostitution and human trafficking.



The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group has made the revelation after conducting interviews with 683 North Korean defectors over six years from 2015. The group took the action to find places where the people of North Korea were killed and buried in state-ordered public executions, as per the report. The group in its report on Wednesday, December 15, revealed that there were 27 such executions carried out in the country under Kim Jong-un’s government and these actions were reportedly carried out most by firing squad.

People executed for watching South Korean K-pop videos

As per the report, after assuming office in North Korea, Kim Jong-un has been against South Korean content including music, movies. However, the entertainment from South Korea is smuggled inside the country from China. In December 2020, a law was introduced in which a person if caught distributing South Korean entertainment, had to face death penalty. As per the report, the people who have been found guilty of distributing or watching the banned content have been executed in public in North Korea.

The Transitional Justice Group focussed on executions that were carried out after Kim Jong-un assumed office in North Korea and the executions that were carried out in Hyesan, which is close to border with China. Reportedly, the Kim Jong-un administration is focussed on curbing South Korean entertainment in Hyesan as the city is close to the border with China and it acts as a gateway to bring entertainment from South Korea to their country using USB sticks etc. The rights group claimed that of these seven people, six of the executions took place in Hyesan from 2012 to 2014.



As per the Daily Mail report, the rights group claimed that North Korea punished the people by putting them to death by nine shots fired by three soldiers. The rights group further alleged that the North Korean authorities were now carrying out the punishment in a different way as it wanted to avoid international scrutiny of its human rights. The rights group suggested that the authorities have stopped holding executions near borders or the places where the satellites can access them. Furthermore, the group claimed that the killings are controlled by state officials to prevent the leaking of information on public executions.

Image: AP