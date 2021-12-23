North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ‘highly praised' outgrowing Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun for helping to improve the relations between their respective countries. According to South China Morning Post, Kim Jong-un said that Li helped in ushering in a “fresh heyday” in the bilateral ties between China and DPRK. Earlier on Thursday, Li Jinjun headed home after serving seven years. Notably, the arrival of the new ambassador Wang Yajun has been delayed by the COVID pandemic.

According to SCMP, Li Jinjun met North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun before leaving the office. The Chinese Envoy had assumed the diplomatic office back in March 2015 and since then has aided the bolstering of ties between China and North Korea. On his departure, Li Jinjun thanked Kim Jong-un and offered his congratulations to the North Korean people on "making progress in all fields of socialist construction," KCNA reported.

Kim Jong-un on friendship between China and North Korea; 'Very satisfied'

According to KCNA, Kim Jong-un said that he was “very satisfied” that the friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing, “with socialism as the core." China has been one of the closest allies of the hermit nation. Both China and DPRK have expressed agreement on various issues, including tackling the 'American threat.' Earlier this month, South Korean President Moon said that the Kim Jong-un administration in North Korea wants the United States to end its 'hostile policy' against the nation.

North Korea has typically interpreted the so-called 'hostile policy' as the deployment of the US military in South Korea, joint training exercises between the two countries, as well as the US sanctions intended to deter North Korea's nuclear weapons development. According to Axios, the US State Department is "prepared to meet without preconditions" and hopes that Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, would respond positively to its approach.

In addition to this, Moon noted that North Korea was still demanding this as a precondition for talks. "Because of that, we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declaration... we hope the talks will be initiated," citing the South Korean President, BBC reported. Moon has long been a supporter of a formal statement declaring the conflict to be over. However, analysts feel it would be extremely difficult to do.

(Image: AP)