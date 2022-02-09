North Korea's Foreign Ministry Boasts Of Missile Capability That Can 'shake The World'

North Korea has boasted about missile tests by asserting that they stand up to the United States by "shaking the world." North Korea's Foreign Ministry in a statement said that a series of tests had been conducted since the new year which showcased the "remarkable achievements" of the country, Mirror reported. The Foreign Ministry further noted that only a few countries in the world have hydrogen bombs, ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

In the statement, the North Korean Foreign Ministry asserted that the series of tests have strengthened the country's "war deterrence." The Foreign Ministry even mentioned the Hwasong-15, the longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that has been launched by North Korea. The North Korea Foreign Ministry highlighted that when many of the countries deal with the United States with "blind obedience" and added that it is their country that has the capability to "shake the world" by firing a missile with the US mainland in its range, as per the Mirror report. Furthermore, North Korea underlined that there are more than 200 countries in the world, however, there are only a few countries that possess "hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles."

North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile

Last month, North Korea had test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that is capable of reaching Guam in the US, according to AP. The Korean Central News Agency has revealed that the goal of conducting the test was to verify the overall accuracy of the Hwasong-12 missile which is planned to be deployed in the military. According to North Korean authorities, the missile was launched towards waters off its east coast on a high angle to stop it from flying over other countries, as per the AP report. The authorities did not divulge further details regarding the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The ballistic missile flew about 800 kilometres and reached a height of 2000 kilometres before landing in waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula, according to South Korea and Japan assessments. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published photographs showing the missile launching from the launcher and rising into space and the other pictures showed North Korea and the other nearby areas that it revealed were captured from space using a camera installed at the missile's warhead. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate-range by North Korea and called the action a "clear violation of Security Council resolutions."

The launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate-range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 30 January breaches the 2018 moratorium on launches of this nature & is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.https://t.co/MTBxH2XLhp — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 2, 2022

