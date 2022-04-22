North Korea's Kim And Outgoing South Korean President Moon Exchange Friendly Letters

In a rare positive moment between both countries, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae In exchanged friendly letters. A North Korean state news agency, the Korean Central News Agency reported that Moon sent a letter to Kim earlier this week and conveyed that the South Korean President would continue to work towards the unification of Korea even after his retirement.

In return, the North Korean leader thanked Moon for the latter’s work on behalf of the “great cause of the nation”, KCNA stated. Additionally, Kim also said that their joint efforts gave him “hope for the future” and said that he hoped “inter-Korean relations would improve”. On Friday, South Korea also confirmed that the pair had exchanged letters on Friday.

It is to note here that Moon and Kim exchanged friendly letters in the backdrop of a tense time on the Korean peninsula as satellite images show new excavation at the nuclear site in Punggye-ri. It further sparked concerns that Pyongyang might be renewing nuclear activity after closing down the site in 2018. Moreover, North Korea also test-fired a new tactical guided weapon just last weekend and it coincided with the birth anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung. North Korea also broke the four-year moratorium on testing international ballistic missiles.

North and South Korean ties under Moon’s presidency

Meanwhile, as the dialogue between North and South appeared to gain some momentum, Moon is due to complete his five-year term in the office. South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol from the People’s Power Party is set to take the office on May 10. While South Korean law allows presidents to serve only a single term, Moon had used his term to engage with the North and he even met with Kim an unprecedented three times.

During his presidency, Moon has set a long-term goal of officially ending the Korean War, which concluded in an armistice rather than a peace treaty in 1953. However, despite Moon’s efforts, the South Korean government has continued to call for more sanctions against North Korea in the wake of recent ICBM launches, according to NK News.

