North Korea's Kim Jong Un Boosts Arms Production, Eyeing Weapons Sales To Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a whirlwind tour of five major munitions factories in a single week last month. His mission: to oversee and encourage the production of a wide array of weapons, from intercontinental ballistic missile launchers to sniper rifles, with a specific eye on increased arms exports to Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The highly-publicized visits to North Korea's weapons manufacturing facilities, covered extensively in the country's state media, included stops at factories producing rocket shells and drone engines. This campaign aims to promote the "modernization" of North Korea's arms industry, all while capitalizing on Russia's military involvement in Ukraine.

On a Mission to Russia?

Kim's upcoming visit to Russia, confirmed by a White House official, will see him meeting with President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential weapons sales, as per a report from the Financial Times. This planned trip follows Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to Pyongyang in July, during which Kim personally toured a weapons exhibition showcasing combat and surveillance drones, as well as the latest generation of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Experts believe that Kim is actively seeking to promote his weapons industry on the international stage, demonstrating North Korea's prowess in arms production to potential customers. Russia, in particular, has faced challenges in securing the necessary weapons for its involvement in Ukraine and is eager to procure more from North Korea. Kim Jong Un and Sergei Shoigu were joined by Aleksey Krivoruchko, Russia's deputy defense minister responsible for military procurement, during their visit.

Russia trip will be Kim's 1st foreign visit since 2019

Kim's expected trip to Vladivostok, a major port city in eastern Russia, holds historical significance as it would mark the North Korean leader's first departure from his country since 2019. Furthermore, Russia has proposed joint naval drills with North Korea, potentially alongside China, in a move to strengthen cooperation between the countries. Such cooperation could enable North Korea to offer a range of weapons that could significantly impact the battlefield in Ukraine, including ammunition, multiple rocket launchers, and short-range ballistic missiles.

The United States has previously accused North Korea of supplying infantry rockets and missiles to the Russian private militia known as the Wagner Group. Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia is seen as a message that North Korea is not only capable of producing these weapons but also eager to provide them to countries involved in conflicts.

As tensions continue to mount in Ukraine, Kim's foray into arms production and his diplomatic engagement with Russia add a new layer of complexity to the evolving global security landscape.