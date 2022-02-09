North Korea's Kim Jong Un Directs Officials To Fix Flaws In Construction Sector: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed officials to fix major flaws in the field of construction, emphasising the importance of such work in creating a strong country and enhancing people's lives. Kim pointed out faults committed in the field in a letter issued to attendees of a Pyongyang construction workshop. He also stated that it was the appropriate time for them to "rearm" with the ruling party's ideology and programmes, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The North Korean Supreme leader emphasised the importance of the field of construction's position and role in the ongoing struggle for a new victory in socialist construction. Kim also praised the employees who helped in the project to develop the northwestern city of Samjiyon, hailing it as an example of rural development.

"The task of sprucing up Samjiyon City was victorious as a gift of loyalty to Kim Jong-il's 80th birth anniversary, and it is a triumph to be assessed with special pride," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Kim Jong Un urges officials to concentrate on improving citizens' lives

It is to be mentioned here that Samjiyon is recognised as the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il, whose 80th birthday falls on February 16. The city is located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula.

Last year in October, Kim Jong Un urged officials to concentrate on improving citizens' lives by reviving the country's COVID-19 devastated economy. In response to North Korea's "exceptional hardships," Kim stressed that the country's ruling party needed to create unwavering unity in the face of dire circumstances.

North Korea elevates agricultural ministry to State Commission

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korean authorities have chosen to promote its agricultural ministry to state commission status. North Korea's decision comes as the regime has declared agriculture growth as one of its top goals this year, despite a food shortfall, Yonhap news agency reported.

As per the report, North Korea is witnessing a shortage of food of around 1 million tons each year and COVID-19 border controls have reportedly resulted in further affecting the food shortage. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to strengthen the military and adhere to the anti-COVID-19 guidelines in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)