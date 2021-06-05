North Korea's Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance First Time In A Month

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in about a month on the state media, as he held a party meeting to discuss ways to improve the country's economy in shackles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seen in his signature black Mao suit, Jong-Un reviewed the “execution of major policy tasks in different fields,” according to state-run Korean Central News Agency. The North Korea’s leader had disappeared for weeks from public view, which was being deemed a "bit suspicious" but expected out of the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. In his appearance on Friday, Kim Jong Un planned a Central Committee of the Party to be held in early June sometime, KCNA reported.

Jong-Un had not made a single appearance since May 6 after he attended a military event, marking his longest absence this year. The dictator’s unconfirmed whereabouts for over three weeks had raised speculations about his health. The Korean Herald confirmed that the North Korean dictator had been sending letters to foreign leaders but had largely abstained from any public events.

Asked if there was anything “unusual” about the Jong-Un’s hiatus amid rising speculations of deteriorated health, the North Korean administration denied such rumours. The 37-year-old authoritarian leader had gone missing for at least six weeks in 2014 fuelling rumours about his "death", but eventually did appear on state TV walking with a cane stick as experts speculated that he had perhaps suffered from a gout.

Jong Un 'disappearance' after US' North Korea policy review

In his recent unusual feat, the North Korean leader made no media appearance after the Biden administration’s wrapping of the North Korea policy review in a political posture shift of diplomacy with Pyongyang, as contrary to the Trump administration. When asked by a reporter if the US President would hold a meeting with North Korea much like the former President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention.”

Pyongyang had also lambasted South Korea and the US for upping the ante as Washington completed its review report on how to deal with the nuclear-armed nation. Jong-Un via its state-run Korea Central News Agency lashed out at US President Joe Biden for calling North Korea a “threat to the world.” The leader called US’ remarks ‘a big blunder’ as well as warned South Korea for launching anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the Demilitarised zone.

Director general of the North’s Foreign Ministry’s Department of US Affairs, Kwon Jong-gun told state press that Biden’s remark was “intolerable” during his speech to the US Congress. “The US-claimed ‘diplomacy’ is a spurious signboard for covering up its hostile acts, and ‘deterrence’ touted by it is just a means for posing nuclear threats to the DPRK,” Kwon said. The US had appointed Sung Kim as a new special envoy for North Korea and Biden had signalled about readiness for a dialogue with the nuclear country, according to the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, but Jong-Un did not respond to Washington's diplomatic gesture.