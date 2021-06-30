North Korea's Kim Jong Un Replaces Senior Officials Over Handling Of COVID-19: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised the senior governing officials of the ruling Workers’ Party for their failures in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a “grave incident.” South Korea’s Yonhap agency stated that KCNA did not elaborate on what actually happened in the secretive country or how many people were put at risk. However, Kim was quoted as saying, “By neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparations for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people.”

“A major factor that hampers the execution of important tasks is inability and irresponsibility of senior officials,” he added. “Party-wide fight should be carried out against ideological defects and all kinds of negative factors found among senior officials.”

Even though North Korea has publicly not admitted a single case of coronavirus infection, Kim had called a meeting of the Workers’ party of Korea politburo to address the neglect of duty by some of the party members including their failure to implement measures required to tackle the disease. The party reportedly recalled an unspecified member of the Politburo’s influential Presidium that consists of Kim and four other officials.

As per AP, Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification said that the reference indicated Kim might replace his Cabinet Premier Kim Tok Hun who would be held responsible for the shortcomings of the government’s work during COVID-19. “There is no possibility that North Korea will ever admit to an infection — even if there were mass transmissions, the North will definitely not reveal such developments and will continue to push forward an anti-virus campaign it has claimed to be the greatest,” Hong said.

“But it’s also clear that something significant happened and it was big enough to warrant a reprimanding of senior officials. This could mean mass infections or some sort of situation where a lot of people were put at direct risk of infections.”

Kim Says 'Great Crisis' Triggered By Unspecified Lapse

Kim Jong Un on June 29 said that a “grave” situation prompted by quarantine negligence has created the crisis. He also indicated a COVID-19 risk that could reportedly affect his regime even though the country has publicly not admitted even a single coronavirus infection. There are still no details of the nature of the “crucial” incident in the report from the state’s official Korean Central News Agency on June 30. As Kim credited shortcomings in coronavirus preventions that caused a “great crisis,” it further raised the speculation of a mass outbreak in the country.

The official news agency left out the actual lapse that had prompted Kim to call upon the Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, but as per The Associated Press, experts believe that North Korea could be tackling a major setback in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

