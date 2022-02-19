North Korea's Kim Jong-un Unveils Greenhouse Farm Project Aimed To Modernise Agriculture

The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un unveiled a greenhouse farm project by attending the ceremony for the farm emphasising the need to modernise agriculture for rural development. As per the reports of the Korean Central News Agency, on Friday, Kim dug the first shovel in the ground to commemorate the beginning of the 250-acre project of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, in South Hamgyong province. The construction will be finished on October 10th.

Kim stated that this greenhouse farm is a vital step in ensuring the availability of veggies for the east coast of the country. Two Korean People's Army officers, Kim Myong Sik and Kim Kwang Hyok delivered remarks praising workers for revolutionary work, according to the Rodong Sinmun newspaper. Late last year, Kim asked for the establishment of new large-scale vegetable greenhouse farms. Kim also urged the soldiers who had been dispatched to help with the construction of the farm.

Will contribute to advanced agricultural technology

Kim gave a speech stating that the contemporary greenhouse farm will contribute to advanced agricultural technology and serve as a new base for rural civilization. This move is intended at bolstering Kim's push for rural development, which he announced at an important Workers' Party plenary meeting in December amid persistent food shortages and other economic problems.

Jo Yong Won, who is the deputy chief of the Workers' Party was among the high-ranking party leader who attended the ceremony on Friday, according to Korean state media. Peter Ward, who is a North Korean economy specialist and NK Pro contributor suggest that the project is similar to Chinese economic planning tactics from the 1980s when central planners poured money into large-scale projects rather than providing incentives to farmers.

Attempts to address food shortages in the country

The start of the initiative coincides with the ruling party's ongoing attempts to address food shortages in the country. In a letter to the country's Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea in late January, Kim asked that farmers stop selling illegally on the black market and increase efforts to address important food issues. Pyongyang, in the meanwhile, agreed on January 21 to reorganise the Ministry of Agriculture into an Agricultural Commission.

Image: AP/ Pixabay