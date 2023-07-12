North Korea's Latest ICBM Test Flight Lasted 74 Minutes, Longest In History: Report

On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile whose flight lasted 74 minutes, marking it as the longest duration ever recorded in the history of the country, Japan’s Asahi television reported citing sources in the Japanese defence ministry.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile "fell 250 km off Hokkaido, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan."

"The maximum altitude of the flight was 6,000 km, the distance exceeded 1,000 km," he said. "No damage caused by the launch has been registered at this point."

Assesements said the missile was launched on a high angle, in an apparent attempt to avoid neighbouring countries.

He further stated that the launch on Wednesday was unrelated to Pyongyang's intentions of deploying a reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

In response to the launch, a crisis response center was established at the office of the Japanese prime minister. However, the premier himself is currently in Lithuania, participating in a NATO summit. This marked the twelfth launch by Pyongyang since the start of the year.

North Korean ICBM test in response to US 'provocation'?

North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test came just two days after the country issued a threat of "shocking" repercussions in response to what it perceived as provocative US reconnaissance operations near its territory.

According to certain experts, it is believed that North Korea conducted a test of its developmental road-mobile ICBM, known as the Hwasong-18. This particular type of ICBM utilizes solid fuel, making it more challenging to detect and intercept compared to North Korea's liquid-fueled ICBMs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has previously referred to the Hwasong-18 as his most potent nuclear weapon, reported AP.

The South Korean military has described the launch as "a grave provocation" and has stated that South Korean and U.S. authorities have agreed to uphold strong and collaborative defence postures.

The launch occurred while South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were in Vilnius, Lithuania, attending the NATO summit taking place this week. During an emergency security council meeting held in Lithuania, President Yoon emphasized the need for North Korea to face repercussions for its provocative actions. Additionally, Prime Minister Kishida instructed Matsuno to make preparations for a security council meeting regarding the missile launch.