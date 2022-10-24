North Korea's Provocations Will Only 'deepen Its Isolation', Warns South Korea

North Korea's repeated provocations and belligerence "will only deepen its isolation," South Korea warned on Sunday. In a statement, the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol lambasted North Korea after its vessel crossed the sea border, prompting an exchange of fire between the two Koreas. The North Korean vessel violated the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border in the West Sea. Pyongyang, in a contradictory claim, accused the South Korean vessel of straying into its territorial waters.

South Korea’s military said that its naval forces fired warning shots at the North Korean merchant ship that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a maritime boundary that separates two rival nations. North's military said that it launched artillery shots in response to a South Korean vessel's floundering in its sovereign territory.

“We ordered initial countermeasures to strongly expel the enemy warship,” a representative for the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army said, as per official KCNA news agency.

South Korean Presidential Office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol talks on the phone. Credit: Associated Press

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement asking the North Koreans “to immediately cease consistent provocations and accusations which harm the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula, as well as the international community”.

The recent gunfire exchanges ratcheted up the already high tensions at the Korean Peninsula due to a string of ballistic missile tests by North in recent months. The two Koreas have had repeated ceasefire violations since the end of the 1953 Korean War. "North Korea's continued provocations and claims that try to frame us as being in the wrong harm peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community," a presidential official separately told Seoul's reporters.

US soldier checks the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, S. Korea. Credit: AP

"The more North Korea intensifies its threats, the deeper the isolation of the North Korean government and the more impoverished the North Korean people will become." South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's provocative moves in coordination with the United States in full readiness posture, the official noted.

US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan at a port in Busan, South Korea. Credit: Associated Press

The military escalation comes days after US-South Korea held combined four-day naval exercises in the South’s territorial waters with approximately 28,500 troops and an assortment of fighter jets to deter the nuclear-armed North. "This exercise was prepared to demonstrate the strong will of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to North Korean provocations," the South's navy said in a statement. The drills involved anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations, tactical maneuvers and other maritime operations. "Through this exercise, we will further improve the ability to conduct joint operations between the naval forces of the two countries," Kwak Kwang-sub, senior South Korean naval officer, said.