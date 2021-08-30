North Korea's Renewed Activity At Yongbyon Nuclear Reactor 'deeply Troubling': IAEA

North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for atomic weapons, the UN atomic agency said in a report. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which relies on satellite imagery to carry out assessments in North Korea, said that the Yongbyon nuclear reactor has been discharging cooling water since July, suggesting it is operational. According to the watchdog, this was the first sign of operational activity at the 5-megawatt (MW) reactor since December 2018.

“(North Korea’s) nuclear activities continue to be a cause for serious concern. Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation,” the IAEA report said.

“The new indications of the operation … are deeply troubling,” it added.

Yongbyon reactor is at the heart of North Korea’s nuclear programme. It has long been monitored from afar by experts trying to get an idea of how many weapons the regime is capable of producing. But, it is unclear exactly how much weapons-grade plutonium or highly enriched uranium has been produced at Yongbyon and where North Korea stores it.

However, in its report, the IAEA gave more details about a radiochemical laboratory at the same complex, which re-processes spent nuclear fuel. Earlier, the watchdog had flagged up the lab’s operations in June. Now, the latest report said that the lab had been operating for five months leading up to July 2021. Experts believe that it handled a full batch of spent fuel.

Violation of UN Security Council resolutions

The IAEA said the developments are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. It is worth mentioning that the watchdog has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The country subsequently pressed ahead with its nuclear weapons programme and soon resumed nuclear testing. Its last nuclear test was in 2017.

Meanwhile, following the report, South Korea's foreign ministry told Yonhap news agency that the government is "continuously monitoring the North's nuclear and missile activities in close cooperation with the United States". A senior Biden administration official, on the other hand, told Wall Street Journal that the US found the report disturbing. The unnamed official said that the report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so that complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula could be achieved.

(Image: AP/Twitter)