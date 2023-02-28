North Korea's Ruler Kim Jong Un Urges Public Solidarity To Boost Grain Production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger public solidarity behind his leadership to boost grain production significantly, state media reported Tuesday, amid outside concerns about the country’s worsened food insecurity.

Foreign experts say that North Korea is experiencing a severe food crisis in the aftermath of COVID-19 border restrictions and a reported push for greater state control over grain supply. The experts stressed that they’ve seen no signs of mass deaths or famine due to the shortfall.

The leader opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday.

South Korean experts estimate that North Korea is short around one million tonnes of grain, nearly 20% of its annual demand, after the pandemic likely disrupted unofficial grain imports from China and the government has restricted food sales at markets.

During a high-level meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, senior party officials reviewed last year’s work on state goals to accomplish “rural revolution in the new era”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The report said that the plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee will identify “immediate, important” tasks on agricultural issues and “urgent tasks arising at the present stage of the national economic development”.

Plenary meetings are key decision-making venues for the Workers’ Party. In recent years, Kim has held a plenary meeting two to four times a year to formulate major policies.

It is the first time the party has convened a plenary session only to discuss agriculture. Monday’s report didn’t elaborate on its agenda, but the party’s Politburo said earlier this month that “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote radical change in agricultural development”.

Most analysts say North Korea’s food situation today is nowhere near the extremes of the 1990s, when hundreds of thousands of people died in a famine. However, some experts say its food insecurity is likely at its worst since Kim took power in 2011, after COVID-19 restrictions further shocked an economy battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions imposed over Kim’s nuclear programme. Russia’s war on Ukraine possibly worsened the situation by driving up global prices of food, energy and fertiliser.

“To produce more grains, they should increase inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides and agricultural machines. But North Korea rarely comes up with such measures,” said Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea. “They have a limited budget. They can still take such steps (to produce more grain) with the money they’re spending on its missile development programme,” he added.

North Korea has accelerated missile tests since last year, launching more than 70 missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons that place the US mainland, South Korea and Japan within striking distance.

Nam said the current food problems don’t pose a serious political threat to Kim, noting that his family’s rule wasn’t shaken even during the 1990s famine.

Last year, North Korea’s grain production was estimated at 4.5 million tonnes, a 3.8% drop from a year earlier according to South Korean government assessments. The North was estimated to have produced between 4.4 million tons to 4.8 million tonnes of grain annually from 2012-2021, according to previous South Korean data.

North Korea needs about 5.5 million tonnes of grain to feed its 25 million people annually, so it’s short about one million tonnes this year. In past years, half of such a gap was usually met by unofficial grain purchases from China, with the rest remaining as unresolved shortfall, according to Kwon Tae-jin, a senior economist at the private GS&J Institute in South Korea.

Kwon says trade curbs due to the pandemic have likely hindered unofficial rice purchases from China. Efforts by North Korean authorities to tighten controls and restrict market activities have also worsened the situation, he said.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the North’s current food shortage is more an issue of distribution than an absolute shortage, because much of the grain harvested last year has not been consumed yet.

Ministry officials said that the North’s food insecurity has worsened as authorities tightened controls over private grain sales in markets, instead trying to confine the grain trade to state-run facilities.

With the country’s factory and machinery sectors likely decimated by the border controls, Kim has been focusing on boosting grain production and reviving construction and other sectors that are less dependent on imported materials. Some experts say Kim likely aims to burnish his image as a leader who cares for public livelihoods as he seeks public support of his fight against US-led sanctions and pressure campaigns. (With AP inputs)