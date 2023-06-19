North Korea's Ruling Party Lambasts Officials Involved In Botched Satellite Launch

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has 'bitterly criticised' officials who were responsible for the 'botched attempt' to launch a military satellite last month. The backlash came weeks after a North Korean rocket triggered an evacuation alert in South Korea. Citing the state media, the New York Times reported that the top political leaders of the authoritarian regime also ordered those involved in the whole ordeal to try again.

3 things you need to know

On Sunday, North Korea’s Politburo ‘bitterly criticised’ the officials responsible for the failure of the satellite launch.

The incident occurred at a meeting of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party which was presided by North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un.

The May launch which ultimately failed was meant to put North Korea’s first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

What was it all about?

On May 31, South Korean defence officials stated that North Korea launched a space vehicle which ultimately triggered 'false alarm' evacuation alerts in both South Korea and Japan. Hours later, the official stated that the autocratic country’s satellite launch had been a failure and informed that the rocket fell in waters west of South Korea, New York Times reported. The satellite launch was meant to put North Korea’s first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. However, it gave South Korea the chance to salvage the debris, which had the potential to provide valuable data on the closed-off country’s rocket and missile technology.

The attempted launch indicated that the space race in the region is heating up in the sky over the Korean Peninsula. While countries like the US, China and Japan already have surveillance satellites over the Korean peninsula, South Korea pledged to take this feat by 2025 with the launch of its first military spy satellite. Hence North Korea was intending to make the launch before its warring Korea, but the operation did not succeed.

North Korean leaders criticise the failure

At the meeting of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, the country’s Politburo “bitterly criticized the officials who irresponsibly conducted the preparations for satellite launch,” KCNA reported. However, the state media did not reveal whether the officials involved were punished. While the Politburo agreed on the fact that the rapid development of the North’s nuclear and missile programs to counter the West, it also acknowledged that the failure of the satellite launch was one of “the most serious” shortcomings.

What was the outcome of the meeting?

After the brutal criticism, officials and scientists involved in the missions were ordered to solve their technical problems and launch another satellite, The New York Times reported. They also insisted that the solution needed to be discovered “in a short span of time”. At the Worker’s Party meeting North Korean officials also called for the need to further the ties with the countries which are opposed to the U.S. brigandish strategy for world supremacy.” The meeting concluded that the complicated condition in Korean Peninsula requires it to “ceaselessly renew its military potentials​.” While the country is barred by the United Nations Security Council to launch ballistic missiles as well as rockets for its space program. The country has carried out an unusually high number of missile tests in recent years.