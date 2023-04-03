North Korea’s Soviet-era Yongbyon Nuclear Reactor Witnesses '‘high Activity’: Think Tank

North Korea’s Soviet-era Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, in recent months, has had a shocking spike in activity around the nuclear complex, raising speculations that the DPRK may be preparing for a launch of a new nuclear reactor, a think tank has said. The construction activity at the site of the plant, which has been the focal point of North's nuclear arms programme since UN inspections began in 2002, has resumed amidst the heightened regional tensions with its WWII archrival South Korea and its steadfast ally, the US. Pyongyang accuses Washington of ratcheting discord and instability on the Korean peninsula. DPRK'S 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at Yongbyon was established with the help and aid of the former nuclear mighty Soviet Union in 1979.

Based on the commercial satellite imagery data, US-based think tank Stimson Center's 38th North, which conducts a real-time analysis of North Korean policies and nukes, said that Pyongyang has been ramping up its arsenal of atomic weapons. Satellite imagery indicates a “high level of activity” around Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, a nuclear complex located approximately 100 km from the North's Capital Pyongyang.

Credit: Airbus DS 2023/ think tank 38th North

Powerful North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is currently operating a 5 MWe Reactor and has ordered additional construction for the buildings surrounding the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR). Satellite images show progress on the construction near the dangeorus100 MWth/30 MWe plutonium production reactor, which was operational by 2010. The actual purpose of the nuclear reactor since its establishment is unclear. It is believed that light-water power reactor is used to develop techniques to back the much larger reactor programs - and even more gigantic nuclear reactors.

Construction around this reactor, which is hitting an almost total operational status, is likely intended to enhance the uranium conversion capabilities, 38th North's satellite evidence suggests.

Credit: Airbus DS 2023/ think tank 38th North

"Among the most notable changes over the past year is the construction of an earthen dam with a sluiceway across the Kuryong River which was constructed just downriver below the second cistern in late December 2017 into January 2018," the think tank's images purported.

DPRK 'readjusted & restarted' all nuclear facilities in Nyongbyon2

It is to be noted that in 2013, the General Department of Atomic Energy of the DPRK published a statement, notifying that DPRK will take measures to “readjust and restart all the nuclear facilities in Nyongbyon2 including uranium enrichment plant and 5 MW[(e)] graphite moderated reactor". In April 2009, DPRK ordered the UN inspectors to exit all its Yongbyon complex nuclear sites as it abandoned the nuclear disarmament talks and resumed bomb-grade plutonium enrichment.

The 42nd POTUS Bill Clinton’s administration inked an Agreed Framework with North Korea to freeze the nuclear program at the Yongbyon facility, but in 2022, North announced that it was restarting the Yongbyon reactor after expelling the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspectors. Washington insisted that it would take North Korea off the state sponsors of terrorism list should it agree to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear plants, but the country quit negotiations.

"These developments seem to reflect Kim Jong Un’s recent directive to increase the country’s fissile material production to expand its nuclear weapons arsenal," the think tank suggests.

Construction at Spent Fuel Storage Building. Credit: Airbus DS 2023/ think tank 38th North

IAEA, on August 25, 2017, warned that there were "indications in the LWR construction yard of an increase in activities consistent with the fabrication of certain reactor components". It continued, that the atomic agency "has not observed indications of the delivery or introduction of major reactor components into the reactor containment building. Work to connect what appears to be the LWR’s electrical switchyard with the electrical distribution network was completed". Reactor-grade plutonium (RGPu) is found to have a higher percentage of plutonium isotopes and is more radioactive as compared to weapon-grade plutonium [WGPu].

Last month, North Korea tested a new “underwater nuclear strategic weapon” capable of triggering a “radioactive tsunami”, according to the state KCNA agency.