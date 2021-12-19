North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un's Sister Appears To Be Promoted: Report

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister, Kim Yo-jong is believed to have been promoted to a higher official position, reported Yonhap citing a North Korean media report. In the report on a memorial event for the late former leader Kim Jong-Il held on Friday, the Korean state media listed Kim Yo-jong alongside the members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party to have attended the ceremony.

In the list, Kim Yo-jong was included among the eight sitting members of North Korea’s Political Bureau and other alternate members. This, according to Yonhap, suggested that she might have been named a member or an alternate member of the organ. Additionally, in the airing of the memorial ceremony by the North’s state TV on Friday, the North Korean leader’s sister was also seen standing next to Kim Yong-chol and the other two Political Bureau members.

As per reports, Kim is presently a member of the State Affairs Commission and vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party. She has even served as an alternate member of the powerful bureau but was reportedly demoted as a party congress in January.

North Korea marks 10th death anniversary of Kim Jong-Il

Meanwhile, to mark the 10th death anniversary of Kim Jong-Il, North Korea has barred citizens from showing any signs of happiness for the coming 11 days. Beginning from December 17, citizens have been ordered not to engage in alcohol consumption, laughing or workout to commemorate the late leader's death. Particularly on Friday, North Koreans have also been directed not to venture for grocery shopping, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Speaking to the US-run outlet under conditions of anonymity, a resident from North Korea northeastern border city of Sinuiju told RFA that during the national mourning period citizens "must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities." Additionally, North Korean authorities have also tasked a special squad of police officers to ensure citizens comply with the sombre rules sufficiently. The stringent rules come as North Korea will observe 10 days of national mourning for the passing away of Kim Jong-Il.

(IMAGE: AP)