North Macedonia: Widespread Strike By Govt Employees Over Pay Dispute Disrupt Services

The government workers in North Macedonia held a strike on Wednesday, 22 June, over the pay dispute between unions and the country's government. The strike by government officials, including police associations, health care workers, and municipal employees disrupted services in North Macedonia, according to AP. The essential services continued to work for the operation of the essential services in the country.

Protesters in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, left 120 chairs vacant in front of the parliament, which they used to showcase the number of the country's lawmakers. The strikes were held after a parliamentary budget committee refused to accept the demands of the union for a proposed salary adjustment scale, as per the AP report.

The National Federation of Trade Unions in North Macedonia (SSM), have been demanding a pay hike for government employees as inflation continues for the ninth consecutive month. As per the AP report, inflation in North Macedonia continued to rise for the ninth consecutive month with the inflation reaching a level of 11.9% in May from 10.5% in April. Reportedly, the average monthly salary of people in North Macedonia is $500 (Rs 39,112).

Govt officials demand pay hike

The government officials have stressed that they are calling for a "systemic" solution to the increasing cost of living. SSM leader Darko Dimovski has emphasized that they have been raising the demand for pay hikes due to the "double-digit inflation, price shocks and the energy crisis."

Meanwhile, Fatmir Bitiqi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said that the government continues to maintain its position that harmonization on the basis of minimum wage needs to be used. Fatmir Bitiqi added, "It needs to be well defined and follow a wage-growth program that does not return to the same debate we have been having for 30 years,” as per AP.

Supporters of VMRO-DPMNE party call for early elections

Earlier on 18 June, thousands of supporters of North Macedonia’s opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE party, held a protest in Skopje to raise the demand for holding early elections, two years before the term of the Social Democrat-led government ends, according to AP.

The VMRO-DPMNE party accused the government of devastating the economy in North Macedonia and allowing the public health and education systems to deteriorate. Addressing the supporters, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the VMRO-DPMNE party, accused the government of all the "misfortunes and national disappointments" in North Macedonia and asserted "there must be a change."

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP

