After discovering that an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder, was being bullied and tormented in her school, the President of North Macedonia himself escorted the little one to the school. On Monday, President Stevo Pendarovski took Embla Ademi to her primary school “Edinstvo” in Gostivar, holding her hand. The President has even paid a visit to Embla Ademi's family, as per a press release from his office.

Further, a spokesperson for the President's office told CNN that Embla has been bullied at school as she' suffering from Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes learning impairments, health issues, as well as unusual facial traits.

President Pendarovski has even spoken with Embla's parents about the difficulties the little girl and her family encounter on a daily basis, emphasising the possibilities for their resolution. He further inspired and supported the parents in their battle for the "protection of the rights of children with atypical development", and acknowledged the Ombudsman's prompt response as well as the Commission for the Protection against Discrimination's decision to launch an investigation into Embla's case, as per the release.

Prejudice should not be an obstacle to building an equal and just society: Stevo Pendarovski

In addition to this, the President can be seen in a video provided by Pendarovski's office, to be sitting with Embla's family and handing her gifts. Furthermore, President took to Twitter and said, “Prejudice should not be an obstacle to building an equal and just society for all. Empathy is our moral obligation.”

Инклузивноста како стремеж не треба да остане само декларативен принцип, туку да се користат потенцијалите на лицата со атипичен развој. Предрасудите да не бидат пречка за изградба на еднакво и праведно општество за сите. Емпатијата е наша морална обврска. #Ембла pic.twitter.com/SJEiMzMykU — Stevo Pendarovski (@SPendarovski) February 7, 2022

According to the release, the President said, “We are all equal in this society. I came here to give my support and to raise awareness that inclusion is a basic principle.” The Pendarovski also emphasised the necessity of adhering to the legislative requirements for educational inclusion, highlighting social responsibility, particularly towards underprivileged communities.

The President stated that individuals who jeopardise children's rights must be held accountable, particularly "when it comes to children with atypical development." He went on to say that they should not only have the rights they are entitled to but should also feel equal and accepted in the classroom and on the playground, as per the release.

(Image: @SPendarovski-Twitter)