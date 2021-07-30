North Wales' State Landscape Become UK's Newest World Heritage Site Under UNSCO

The slate landscape of North Wales has recently been added to UNESCO's World Heritage Site. The slate landscape is now in the same league of places such as Machu Picchu, the Taj Mahal and the Grand Canyon National Park as they are already internationally recognised. Soon after this decision, Wales leader Dafydd Wigley addressed the committee by video link from the National Slate Museum in Llanberis.

We are thrilled the slate landscape of North Wales has been recognised by @UNESCO as a world heritage site.



Congratulations to everyone involved in the bid. This is a time to celebrate slate, its history and its strong future. https://t.co/OGAxbYYjIo — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) July 28, 2021

More about the slate landscape of North Wales

The castle was built in Gwynedd by Edward I and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. A local news agency of Wales, Wales Online reported that the northwest of Wales became the world leader for the production and export of slate in the 1800s. For over 1800 years, slate had been produced in Wales which was also used to build parts of the Roman fort in Segontium in Caernarfon and Edward I’s castle in Conwy. During the industrial revolution, the demand for slate surged in the country, and slate from the mines of Gwynedd was used in public buildings, places of worship, etc. Christopher Catling, secretary of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales said that human muscle and ingenuity have left the country with a remarkable landscape combining natural and man-made features that are fully worthy of being included in the top tier of all heritage sites in the world.

(IMAGE: @UNESCOUK/TWITTER)