Northern Alliance & Resistance Leaders In Afghanistan Prepare To Take On Taliban; Watch

After the Taliban took complete control of the Islamic Nation, Republic Media Network continues to bring the latest reports, visuals and videos from the ground in Afghanistan. In the latest video, our journalist can be heard saying that he has been hiding from the Taliban and that he has come out on the streets of Kabul after hiding for 96 hours.

Republic accesses visuals from Panjshir Valley

Republic TV has also accessed the latest visuals of the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh. The visuals show that the Northern Alliance is now preparing to take on the Taliban. It is important to note here that in the last few days, many Afghan nationals have joined the Northern Alliance as they are not ready to be ruled by the Taliban.

Northern Alliance Fights Taliban: Ahmad Massoud Spotted With Resistance Forces In Andarab

In the latest visuals accessed by Republic TV earlier in the day, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud can be seen with the resistance army in Andarab. Earlier, Ahmad Massoud had warned the Taliban to join the negotiation table or be ready for a fight. He has been leading the resistance against the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan by capturing Kabul.

In the visuals, it can be seen that the number of local Afghan people joining the Northern Alliance is increasing day by day. Now, according to reports, Ahmad Massoud is hoping to hold negotiation with the Taliban. However, he also said that his forces are ready to fight against the terrorist group. Massoud was quoted as saying, "We want to make the Taliban realize that the only way forward is through negotiation."

Taliban vs Northern Alliance: Civilians join Northern Alliance to fight Taliban

On August 23, several Afghan civilians were seen taking to the streets, demonstrating against the Taliban. The civilians came in support of the Northern Alliance and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has challenged the terrorist group. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting took place and around 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalations in resistance against the terrorist group have also been witnessed from Kapisa, located in North-East Afghanistan.

(Image: Republicworld.com)