Commanders of the Northern Alliance who are leading the resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley spoke to Republic TV on Friday. The Northern Alliance Commanders- Hamid Saifi and General Mohammad Akmal Amir shared details of the negotiation process with the Taliban and the commitment of the forces to uphold the values of freedom and peace in the valley.

General Mohammad Akmal Amir told Republic TV that talks were ongoing with the Taliban to bring peace in the valley, however, if their recommendations were rejected by the Taliban, then the Northern Alliance would fight for peace instead. It is important to mention that a two-day ceasefire has been announced by both sides.

General Mohammad Akmal Amir said, "For ammunition and weapons, most of the guys who have joined the resistance have their weapons. It is important we have more ammunition and weapons. The talking is open, we want peace, our people need to have a peaceful life. This is why Ahmad Massoud is sending a delegation to have talks with the Taliban. We have got things to say. If those guys are not happy with our recommendations, we will continue to fight. We will fight for peace and we want to protect our people."

Commander Hamid Saifi said, "We are resisting from Panjshir. Our negotiation and Taliban negotiation team had a meeting. Our condition in the negotiation is justice, freedom and humanity. We are waiting for the result of the negotiation. If it is is not positive then good, otherwise, we have all the military capabilities and if the Taliban choose the military path then we will answer them through that."

Current situation in Panjshir

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley under the Northern Alliance forces has been holding fort against the militants and has seen a strong resistance led by 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of famous anti-Taliban politician Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Earlier today, Republic TV's reporter Emran Khurasani assessed the ground situation from Bazarak of Panjshir showing a Humvees and flag of the Northern Alliance resistance force waving strongly. Resistance force vehicles can also be seen parked outside the buildings. This comes even as the terrorist group cuts off the valley's access to food and supply routes. The entire area has been isolated and surrounded and civilians can neither enter nor get out of the Panjshir Valley amid the growing resistance, as per sources.