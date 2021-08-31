The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby marking an end to the longest war in American history. Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban after the fall of Kabul on August 15. However, the Taliban still face a formidable resistance from the Northern Alliance, led by Ahmad Massoud and Afghanistan's 'care taker' President Amrullah Saleh who are currently based in Panjshir Valley, which is not yet taken over by the Taliban.

Northern Alliance supporters rally behind Ahmad Massoud's convoy

In the latest visuals accessed by Republic TV, people can be seen rallying behind Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Massoud, the son of former resistance commander, Ahmad Shah Massoud. The visuals of Massoud's convoy show thousands of people in the Panjshir Valley rallying behind Ahmad Massoud. The supporters of the Northern Alliance can be seen with the green, white and black coloured flags of the Northern Alliance.

The Taliban has amassed it fighters and surrounded the Panjshir Valley with heavy equipment. According to reports, the guerrilla fighters of the Northern Alliance have been able to keep the Taliban at bay so far. However, the Northern Alliance has repeatedly maintained that it is ready for talks with the Taliban. The resistance has already stated that it seeks an inclusive government in Afghanistan. In addition, the Northern Alliance has also stated that it seeks a government that will ensure social justice and ensure accountability

"We are pursuing a bigger and a bright future for Afghanistan. We want to ensure the rights of people and the values for which we are fighting for the last few decades. Women's rights, human rights, the rights of minorities, freedom of speech. But we don't want to achieve this goal by fighting. Our preference is negotiations and by using peaceful means," said Faheem Dashty, a Northern Alliance spokesperson

Northern Alliance

The Northern Alliance is a major resistance force based out of Panjshir Valley. The resistance has once again emerged following Taliban's take over of Afghanistan. The current resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, son of late Ahmad Shah Massoud, the infamous Tajik commander who was known as the 'Lion of Panjshir'. Ahmad Shah Massoud had fought the Soviets and later, the Taliban during its previous regime. During its earlier regime, the Taliban had failed to capture Panjshir, which was a bastion of the Northern Alliance back then. During the US' invasion of Afghanistan, the American collaborated with the Northern Alliance in order to counter the Taliban. However, Massoud was assassinated by Taliban-backed al-Qaeda terrorists two days before the 9/11 terrorist attack. However, Panjshir remained unconquered even after Massoud's death.

The current resistance has also taken Amrullah Saleh in the fray, who is a close aide of Ahmad Shah Massoud. Saleh himself was a fighter in the Northern Alliance and later became Afghanistan's chief spymaster and Intelligence chief in the governments that came in under American supervision after the post-9/11 invasion. Amrullah Saleh has been vocal about Pakistan's support for the Taliban and has maintained that the Northern Alliance will not surrender to the Taliban. Both leaders of the resistance have appealed to the Western powers to support them in terms of arms and ammunition.