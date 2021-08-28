Amid the escalating Afghanistan crisis, the anti-Taliban front led by the Northern Alliance has been building up resistance in the Panjshir Valley- which continues to be the only region out of the Islamist fundamentalist group's control. Republic TV on Saturday accessed exclusive visuals from the Panjshir Valley which showed members of the Northern Alliance gearing up to take on the Taliban.

In the visuals, the Ahmad Massoud-led forces were seen raising the Northern Alliance flag from atop the valley. In another subsequent video, the anti-Taliban fighters were seen with military equipment, including US Humvees', on their way to sustain the resistance movement in the region.

Northern Alliance Commanders detail negotiations

On Friday, Commanders of the Northern Alliance who are leading the resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley had spoken to Republic TV. General Mohammad Akmal Amir told Republic TV that talks were ongoing with the Taliban to bring peace in the valley, however, if their recommendations were rejected by the Taliban, then the Northern Alliance would fight for peace instead.

Northern Alliance Commander Hamid Saifi said, "We are resisting from Panjshir. Our negotiation and Taliban negotiation team had a meeting. Our condition in the negotiation is justice, freedom and humanity. We are waiting for the result of the negotiation. If it is is not positive then good, otherwise, we have all the military capabilities and if the Taliban choose the military path then we will answer them through that."

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley under the Northern Alliance forces has been holding fort against the militants and has seen a strong resistance led by 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of famous anti-Taliban politician Ahmad Shah Massoud. This comes even as the terrorist group cuts off the valley's access to food and supply routes. The entire region has been isolated and surrounded and civilians can neither enter nor get out of the Panjshir Valley amid the growing resistance, as per sources.