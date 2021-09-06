In a big development amid claims of Taliban capturing Panjshir, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Monday has refuted the reports. Taking to Twitter, the NRFA denied Taliban's claim and stated that it is false. On the contrary, the Resistance Force has revealed that its fighters are still present in all strategic positions across the Panjshir Valley to continue the fight.

The NRFA has also assured that the resistance will continue to fight against the Taliban and its 'partners'.

Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the ppl of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails. — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 6, 2021

Taliban claims 'complete capture' of Panjshir

The NRFA's statement comes hours after the Taliban claimed to 'completely capture' Panjshir, the last province which was not captured by the Taliban. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah claimed that:

"Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered,"

In addition, the visuals shared by local media also show Taliban fighters standing outside Panjshir Governor office with their flag raised.

Pakistan aids Taliban's fight against Resistance force

Earlier on Sunday, NRFA leader Ahmad Massoud claimed that the Taliban was backed by Pakistan air force and ISI. Massoud stated that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir, but added that it was now backed by Pakistani drones and helicopters. Massoud stated the Taliban is being supported by ISI Chief Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid from Kabul, who is in Afghanistan to oversee the new government formation led by the Taliban.

Moreover, it was also reported that some of the key resistance commanders were killed during the clashes with Taliban. These include NRFA spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara - Ahmad Shah Massoud's nephew. In addition, Afghanistan's caretaker President and resistance leader Amrullah Saleh is said to have moved to a safe place after a helicopter reportedly attacked his house. Ahmad Massoud has reportedly stated that he is open to talks if the Taliban withdraws its fighters from the Panjshir and Andarab