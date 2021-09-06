In a major setback for Northern Alliance, Fahim Dashty, spokesman of the National Resistance Front (NRF) was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. Issuing a statement on their Facebook page, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan shared that the head of the office of Ahmad Massoud had lost his life in a battle against the terrorist group. The anti-Taliban front also lost Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara in the battle.

Senior members of resistance force killed

As per sources, senior members of the Afghan national resistance front were killed in the stand-off with the Taliban on Monday. After the death of Fahim Dashty and Abdul Wudod Zara, ANI sources quoting Samaa News reported that Afghan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh has been moved to a safe place. A helicopter reportedly attacked his house.

The statement by the Northern Alliance read, "With deep touch and regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashty, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Massoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group. Congratulations on your martyrdom!"

Fahim Dashty was serving as the spokesman of the National Resistance Front. Just a day prior to his death, Dashty had issued a statement claiming that the Taliban has been wiped from the Panjshir Valley and at least 1,000 terrorists had been trapped due to roadblocks. "From the filth of existence (Taliban) was completely cleaned. At least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to roadblocks, all attackers fleeing and retreating were either killed, surrendered or captured by locals with the help of fighters. Lots of these (are) foreign captives and more..." Fahim Dashty's tweet roughly translated from Pashto read.

Massoud ready for peace talks

Meanwhile, resistance leader Ahmad Massoud has said that if the Taliban withdrew their fighters from Panjshir and Andarab, as was requested by the Afghan ulemas, the Resistance Force would be ready for peace talks. "The National Resistance Front is ready to immediately end the war in order to achieve lasting peace, if the Taliban end their military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hopes to hold a comprehensive meeting with scholars and reformers to continue conversations," Massoud asserted.

"The National Resistance Front is committed to resolving disputes with the Taliban peacefully in accordance with religious and moral principles, and is confident that it can negotiate peacefully with the Taliban and the rest of the guilds and groups representing the Afghan people in various ways," the National Resistance Front leader added.