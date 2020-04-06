Northern Cameroon: Seven Killed By Suspected Boko Haram Bombers

In a recent suspected attack by Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadists, seven people were reportedly killed in northern Cameroon on April 5. According to international media reports, the local official said that two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8pm in the night. The officials reportedly also informed that the attack took place in Amchide, on the border with Nigeria and killed a village chief and two teenagers with four others.

According to international media reports, the Boko Haram Insurgency began back in 2009, when the jihadist group started an armed rebellion against the Nigerian government. The conflict between Nigeria’s Muslims and Christian communities is long-standing issues and the ultimate aim of the jihadist group is to establish an Islamic State in the region. After years of fighting, the insurgents became increasingly aggressive and started to seize large areas in northeastern Nigeria and the violence has since been escalating dramatically.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Reports 378 New Cases And 3 Deaths Within 24 Hours

READ: Singapore Announces Additional Budget To Support Coronavirus-hit Economy

‘Deadliest attack ever’

According to an international media outlet, last month, the jihadist group also attacked the military forces and killed at least 92 soldiers from Chad. Nigerian President Idriss Deby, reportedly said that it was the first time that they lost so many men and also called it the ‘deadliest-attack ever’. The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula reportedly lasted seven hours and reinforcements which were sent to help out were also attacked.

READ: Russia Installs Ventilators At Italian Hospital

READ: Iraqi Military: 3 Rockets Target US Oil Company In South