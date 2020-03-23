Northern Lights Can Been Viewed Online Via Live Stream Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, while a trip to see the Northern Lights is out of the question, one can still check out the incredible sights from the comfort of their home. According to reports, the Churchill Northern Studies Centre in Manitoba, Canada, has set up a live stream that allows us to see the incredible Northern Lights, even if we can’t be there.

Northern Lights seen through a live feed

The Northern lights can be seen through a feed via Explore.org and Polar Bears International. According to the Explore.org website, the camera being used for the live stream is located at the Churchill Northern Studies Centre in Churchill, Manitoba, directly underneath the aurora oval which is according to the website one of the best places to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights.

As per reports, the Northern Lights display occurs year-round but is best observed during the winter when the Artic is dark for most of the day and the skies remain clear. The website further explains that the Northern Lights are a common name for the aurora borealis that occurs when the Earth’s magnetic fields interact with charged particles from the sun.

These lights can actually be seen from both poles, the ones above the south pole are called 'Aurora Australis'. The sun emits various particles into our solar system, especially during solar flares. While most solar particles are deflected by Earth’s natural magnetosphere, some particles enter the atmosphere at the poles, where the magnetic poles are the weakest.

The Northern Lights occur when these charged particles from the sun collide with the oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere. According to the website, most of the lights come from an altitude of 60-200 miles. According to reports, because it is a natural phenomenon, it is very difficult to predict the occurrence of the northern lights and on top of that, they can be only seen when the skies are dark.

