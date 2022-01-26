Norway: Afghan Women's Rights Activists Submit Demands To Taliban Delegates In Oslo

The Taliban, who are in Norway holding back to back discussions with representatives of several countries were slammed by Afghan women's rights activists on Wednesday. Citing a report by Tolo News, news agency ANI reported that Hoda Khamosh, a women's rights activist who was present at the meeting in Oslo, submitted a list of demands to the extremist group, who has been ruling Afghanistan since August, last year. In the list, the activist said she demanded the release of two female activists who were allegedly apprehended by the Taliban last week.

Citing eyewitnesses, news agency AP reported that around ten men with arms smashed the door of one of the activists, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, around 8 pm on Wednesday. They said the armed men arrested three other female members of the activist's family from their Kabul based apartment.

While speaking to AP, some of the residents, on condition of anonymity due to fear of being arrested by the Taliban, said that the armed men claimed they were from the Taliban intelligence department and raided the house at around 8 pm. The locals said that Tamana Zaryabi Paryani took part in an anti-Taliban protest against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women.

'Taliban should fulfil their promises'

Meanwhile, another woman activist, Mahbouba Seraj, who was also present at the meeting in Oslo said the Taliban should fulfil whatever they promise at the meeting.

"If they continue this way, to tell us something and do something else, that's when the trust is going to break, completely. When the trust breaks completely, they should remember what happened to the ex-government of Afghanistan. We lost trust in them too. The people of Afghanistan could not find themselves in that government either," Tolo News quoted Mahbouba Seraj as saying.

"Yes, they were listening. I should say that. They really were listening. We gave them some paper. We asked them what we wanted. They took it. They were very, very cordial about it," she said.

Nazifa Jalali, who was also part of the meeting was quoted by Tolo News as saying, "The representatives of the international community spoke their own concerns over human rights and the rights of women and stressed that the Taliban need to build trust."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/ANI)