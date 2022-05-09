Norway Condemns Taliban's Recent Decree Requiring Women To Cover Head To Toe In Public

Norway has condemned the Taliban's recent decree requiring women to cover their bodies from head to toe in public. The Norwegian government also warned that the Taliban regime is leading Afghanistan into a "humanitarian, economic, and human rights catastrophe." On Saturday, May 7, the Taliban issued a directive that required all Afghan women to wear full-coverage garments in public, including the traditional burqa, and threatened to punish male relatives in case of failure to comply. During the Taliban's previous reign in Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, it placed similar restrictions and other harsh measures on women.

“I am outraged by the announcement that warns that women in Afghanistan must cover their faces in public, cannot drive a car and only leave home when necessary,” Henrik Thune, Norway’s deputy foreign minister, said in a statement, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The directive is "absolutely unacceptable," according to Thune, who also pointed out that although the Taliban are in control, they remain an isolated and non-representative administration. He further stated that the Taliban's policies continue to subjugate women and girls rather than tackle the economic crisis and the need for an inclusive administration.

It is necessary to pursue dialogue with Taliban: Norway

Earlier in January, Norway convened three days of closed-door discussions in Oslo between the Taliban, Western diplomats, and other delegates. The discussions, which were the first in Europe since the Taliban assumed power last year in August, focused on humanitarian relief and human rights in Afghanistan. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's interim foreign minister had termed the discussions as "quite productive." The meetings also featured talks between the Taliban and Afghan civil society activists. "It was necessary to pursue dialogue even if the Taliban have values that are far from ours. We also have no opportunity to influence those in power without dialogue," the Norwegian deputy foreign minister remarked.

UNSC calls on Taliban to uphold the right to education

In the month of March, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. The members of the UNSC called on the Taliban to uphold the right to education, expressing serious concern over the restriction on girl students above 6th grade to attend classes in Afghanistan. The Taliban have often stated that they will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

