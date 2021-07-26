Norway: Experts Search Suspected Crash Site After 'spooky' Meteor Blazed Through Night Sky

As an “unusually large meteor” lit up southern Norway on July 25, experts now believe that a part of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo. According to the Norwegian Meteor network experts, the meteor created a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky. The phenomenon was seen as far north as Trondheim and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The incident has prompted a search for meteorites. A team of experts have been sent to the area where the meteor is suspected to have landed. Initial research suggests the space rock may have hit the ground in a wooded area called Finnemarka, about 60 km west of Oslo. According to BBC, Norwegian Meteor Network, Morten Bilet, was among the witnesses and he described the event as “spooky”, rather than a dangerous one. “This was crazy,” he said.

Bilet further informed that no debris had been found yet, and added that given the “demanding” location, the search for possible meteorites could take “some 10 years”. It is worth noting that a meteor is a space rock that burns brightly after entering Earth's atmosphere at high speed. It becomes known as a meteorite if it survives its passage to the ground.

Meteor could have weighed at least 10 kg

The Norwegian Meteor Network said that the fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 1:00 am (local time). The network added that it was travelling at about 16.3km/s and it could be seen over large parts of southern Scandinavia. A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a phenomenon where a fireball-like falling from the sky erupted into a bright flash and lighted up a marina.

According to BBC, some people even felt a stronger wind blow with the event also causing a pressure wave. The Norwegian Meteor network analyzed the video and other data to decode the meteor's origin and destination. Analysis of the meteor suggests it could have weighed at least 10 kg. Norwegian astronomer Vegard Rekaa said that while it wasn’t astonishingly large, the meteor was special because so many people either heard or saw it.

