Norway Finds 'major Damage' On US Military Aircraft That Crashed During NATO Exercise

A United States military aircraft with four personnel onboard that crashed during North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) training operations in Norway on Friday, has been located with "major damage," CNN reported. According to the Norwegian Armed Forces, the MV-22B Osprey aircraft, which is part of the US military unit's II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), was "on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday".

The US military aircraft was detected by a rescue helicopter. The plane seemed to have crashed in the Beiarn municipality, Nordland Police Chief of Staff Bent Arne Eilertsen informed NRK on Saturday. According to Eilertsen, the plane seemed to have suffered major damages.

Norwegian rescue crews claim new discoveries about US military aircraft in Beiarn

In addition to this, during the search operation, Norwegian rescue crews claimed on late Friday, “At 9:27 pm (local time), discoveries were made from the air in Gråtådalen in Beiarn. Due to the weather conditions, it is impossible to land on site. The weather conditions in the area have been challenging and are expected to get worse", CNN reported.

The aircraft, as per the JRCC statement, was reported missing south of Bodø at around 6:26 p.m. (local time). "The US military aircraft was en route to Bodø in the north. Saltfjellet is considered to be the final known position. Following the crash, ground teams were dispatched to the spot, but they are not anticipated to arrive for many hours," according to the JRCC.

A rescue helicopter from the town of Bodø, as well as a Lockheed P-3 Orion, were sent in search of the US aircraft, according to JRCC. It was also reported that a second Norwegian rescue helicopter was dispatched from the municipality of Ørlandet.

US military aircraft was participating in 'Exercise Cold Response 2022'

The US military aircraft was taking part in 'Exercise Cold Response 2022', according to the US Marine Corps. Cold Response 2022, as per NATO's website, is a long-planned drill that "will unite NATO allies and partners to test their capacity to operate together in cold weather circumstances." It is worth noting that the big military drill has been taking place at a time when NATO and Russia are at odds due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The exercise, which started on March 14 and will end on April 1, is intended to increase military capabilities and alliance collaboration under a "high-intensity war-fighting scenario in the challenging Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extremely cold weather," according to the US Marine Corps. Over 30,000 military men, 220 aircraft, and over 50 warships from NATO nations are participating in the Cold Response exercise, which has been termed the biggest since the Cold War.

