Norway Flares Up In Protests As Taliban Delegation Arrives In First Official Visit To West

With the arrival of a Taliban delegation in Norway, protests erupted in Oslo on Sunday against the 3-day talks between the terror outfit, the Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives. Taking to the snow-clad streets, protestors demanded that the world break silence on the Taliban atrocities and recognise the real 'enemy' of Afghanistan.

Holding flags of Afghanistan, the citizens of Norway urged the western world to hold a trial against the Taliban. They also raised caution on the visit which has been touted as 'the first official visit of the Taliban to the West', asserting how it meant that the 'a new deal' was brewing between the West and the outfit.

Taliban hopes Norway could be 'gateway' to relationship with Europe

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Oslo on Sunday to undertake closed-door meetings at a hotel above the Norwegian capital. The delegation has been invited to Oslo from January 23 to 25 to mull over immediate action against the "full-blown humanitarian disaster" Afghanistan is facing.

"We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster. In order to be able to help the civilian population in Afghanistan, it is essential that both the international community and Afghans from various parts of the society engage in dialogue with the Taliban," Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

Ahead of the meeting, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message from the Foreign Minister expressing hope for “a good trip full of achievements”. The representative also thanked Norway, a country he hoped would become “a gateway for a positive relationship with Europe.”

The visit is extremely significant given that it is the first time since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, that an official meeting led by Taliban leaders is being held in Europe. The Taliban had in past, held such talks in Russia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, China and Turkmenistan.

The first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora, AP reported. The terror outfit has also requested Norway to take the initiative in recognising the nation’s interim government.

(With agency inputs)