Norway Police Issues Int'l Warrant As Second Olso Shooting Suspect In Pakistan: Report

In a key development, Norwegian Police announced that they have issued an international warrant regarding a second suspect over a shooting incident that took place in June. The second suspect in the shooting incident that killed two people near a gay bar in Central Oslo is thought to be in Pakistan, ANI cited TV2 report. The suspect has been identified as Arfan Qadeer Bhatti, a 45-year-old with prior convictions.

The first suspect identified as Zaniar Matapour, a 43-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after the shooting incident. The police did not specify the role of the second suspect in the shooting incident that took place in Central Oslo. Bhatti was thought to be in Pakistan but does not have an extradition agreement with Norway. However, the police have stated that the cooperation with the concerned nation was "positive" and added that the extradition was a "possibility." Police had earlier said that they were calling for a "complicity in a terrorist attack."

The Norway's Police had said that a Norwegian in his 40s has shown up on police radar and is thought to be in another nation, ANI reported citing Time of Pakistan report. Matapour allegedly opened fire near a bar in central Oslo during celebrations related to LGBTQ Pride festival. The incident took place in the early hours of June 25.

Two people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the shooting incident in Oslo. According to Police, two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, died in the shootings in Oslo. Prosecutor Borge Enoksen said, "The hypothesis that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent has been strengthened," according to AP. Norway's domestic intelligence service termed the attack as "an act of terrorism." Furthermore, Norway's domestic intelligence service revealed that the first suspect Zaniar Matapour experienced "difficulties with his mental health". The suspect is currently at a psychiatric hospital for a court-ordered mental assessment.

