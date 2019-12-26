Norwegian Author Ari Behn, Former Spouse Of Princess Maertha, Dies At 47

Norwegian author Ari Behn, also a former spouse of Princess Maertha Louise, died at the of 47 on December 25, declared his manager saying he committed suicide. Behn manager said that the author, who has written a book on mental health, took his own life on Christmas. Norway's king and queen, in a statement, said that Behn was "an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us".

Behn, born in Denmark, was the eldest child and moved to Norway with his parents at the age of six. He had a bachelor's degree in history and religion from the University of Oslo and got literary success from his first book “Sad as hell” which was a collection of short stories. The Norwegian author gained the attention of the country when he got married to Princess Maertha Louise in 2002.

Read: Norwegian Ends Some Long-haul Flights To US, Thailand

The former couple had three daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn (born 2005), Emma Tallulah Behn before getting separated in 2016. A year later, Behn revealed that he was sexually assaulted by Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey in 2007 at a nightclub during the afterparty for the Nobel Peace Prize concert. In 2018, he published his book, Inferno, in which the author revealed his struggle with mental health issues.

Read: Solo Travel: Things To Keep In Mind For A Perfect Getaway To Norway

Statement of Royal family

The Royal House also released a statement expressing grief and sadness on the death of Behn. “We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father - and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother,” said the Royal family. Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit also expressed their fondness for the author saying he was a good friend, a dear family member and a wonderful uncle with whom they shared many of life's small and big moments. “We were all very fond of Ari. Our thoughts go especially to Maud, Leah, Emma, ​​Princess Märtha Louise and Ari's immediate family,” read the statement.

Read: Norway: From Wildlife To Northern Lights, Here Are Things To Do In The Country

Read: 1,000-year-old Viking Ship Discovered Buried Next To Church In Norway