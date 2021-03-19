Norwegian PM Flouts COVID-19 Restrictions For Birthday Celebration, Probe Ordered

A full-fledged investigation has been initiated into Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg after reports emerged that she violated the country's COVID-19 rules during her birthday celebrations. In a statement, police officials said that multiple reports in the press and Solberg’s own statement have triggered an investigation tied to a potential breach of infectious disease regulation. "The matter will be evaluated by the prosecution authority in reference to a potential legal sanction," the police further clarified.

Norway like other European countries is currently witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. As per the latest reports, the country has reported 84553 positive cases till now. Despite that, Stoleberg’s misstep is deemed more like a personal embarrassment than a political blunder. The country is all set to hold parliamentary elections in September this year.

What did the PM do?

Speaking to state broadcaster previously, Stolberg admitted that she flouted national guidelines. Revealing details she said, on the occasion of her birthday on February 25, she gathered with more people than permitted by the country’s health officials. She also took to Facebook to apologize for the “mistake” of breaking COVID-19 rules.

"I am sorry that my family and I have broken the corona regulations, that should never have happened. We of course should have followed all the recommendations, as I have asked you to do," she wrote in the Facebook post. "I understand those who get angry and disappointed over this. I have made a mistake and for that, I want to say I'm sorry,' she added.

COVID-19 in-country

Large parts of the European continent are at the start of the third wave of coronavirus, experts warned stressing that a pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout could make the situation even worse. In the past weeks, Europe has witnessed a gradual spike in hospitalization and fatalities, primarily due to the more transmissible and lethal coronavirus mutations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Europe has reported 37,106,913 cases and 871,637 deaths since the outbreak began last year. The UK is leading the infection rate on the continent. Other affected nations are Germany, France, Spain, Italy.

