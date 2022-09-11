Not Just In UK, King Charles Now Reigns Over THESE Nations Too As He Succeeds Queen

After taking over as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III now reigns over 14 nations as a result of British colonisation. On Saturday, 73-year-old Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony which was held at St James Palace in London. This came two days after his mother and Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, at the age of 96.

King Charles is now the monarch and head of state of the UK and 14 other nations, collectively referred to as Commonwealth realms, which saw the British Empire invade and conquer regions all over the world for centuries. Apart from the UK, the Commonwealth realms comprise of countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, The Bahamas, Belize, Papua New Guinea, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

King's position as monarch in Commonwealth realms is symbolic

According to reports, the King's position as monarch of these nations is mostly symbolic and he will not be actively involved in running the country as he is a head of state rather than the head of government. It is also anticipated that the number of Commonwealth realms could reduce during the reign of King Charles. In 2021, Barbados formally transitioned to a republic and removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state. Meanwhile, the officials of the existing Caribbean Commonwealth realm have also expressed a desire to leave and a campaign for independence is currently underway in Scotland as well, Business Insider reported.

17 Commonwealth nations cut ties with Queen during her reign

The Commonwealth realms may represent evidence of the British Empire's ongoing influence, but the contemporary relationships between the British monarchy and these countries also serve as a reminder that Queen Elizabeth II ruled over a waning empire during her reign. During her reign, she served as the head of state for 32 nations, however, 17 of those nations also chose to end their ties with her during the same period. Notably, King Charles III vowed to follow the "inspiring examples" of his late mother in discharging his duty as the monarch of the United Kingdom. Earlier on Saturday, a large number of people had gathered at the Royal Exchange in London to hear the announcement that King Charles III is formally assuming the throne.

Image: AP