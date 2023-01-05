Not Many Indians Know About Us, Laments Tibetan Govt-in-exile President

The President of the Tibetan Government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, on Wednesday lamented that though Tibetans are living for six decades in this country, not many Indians know about their culture and history.

A large number of people from Tibet fled to India after the crackdown on Tibetan Uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, forcing their spiritual guru the Dalai Lama and others to go into exile.

"We often live under the illusion, since we have lived in India for more than six decades, Indians know about us. Unfortunately, not many Indians know about Tibet, particularly Indians in the central part and south India, which has no border with Tibet,” Tsering said at a seminar here.

History says India has long-standing ties with Tibet which shares India’s ancient wisdom, he said.

"Ties between India and Tibet go back more than 2000 years," Tsering said.

The Tibetan script has similarities with that of Hindi.

On the demand from several quarters that the Dalai Lama should be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the President said that it is coming from responsible people within the Tibetan community in India.

"I have not been requesting anybody to grant Bharat Ratna to His Holiness… His holiness has already been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize. I have no intention of pursuing the issue,” he said.

Tibetan fora like the Core Group of Tibetan Cause India demanded that India confer its highest civilian honour to the Dalai Lama.