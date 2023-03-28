'Not Ready To Divide The Nation Into Pieces': Netanyahu As He Delays Judicial Overhaul

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday, agreed to delay his contentious overhaul of the judiciary plan owing to his will to "prevent the rift in the nation", as Tel Aviv battles the worst domestic crisis since 1973. Netanyahu, in a speech, acknowledged that he wanted “to avoid civil war” by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents.

According to a statement from the far-right and coalition party Jewish Power, the Israeli premier agreed to delay the second and third votes on the controversial legislation after the widespread nationwide strikes and protests plunged the country into a dramatic crisis and a standstill.

For weeks, demonstrators donning the “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes, waving the ubiquitous blue-and-white Israeli national flag blocked the main highways in defiance of Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government's overhaul bill of the judiciary. If passed, the legislation would limit the Israel Supreme Court’s powers and will instead give the politicians control over judicial appointments.

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highways. Credit: AP

To avoid civil war through dialogue

Addressing the highly polarised country from the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, Netanyahu, in a more conciliatory tone, said that he is giving an extension to pass the judicial reform bill. “When there’s an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialogue, I, as prime minister, am taking a timeout for dialogue,” he said. He vowed to reach a “broad consensus” with the political opponents during the summer session of parliament that starts April 30.

Jewish Power's Ben-Gvir is viewed as the strongest proponent of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. Netayahu's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has emerged as the greatest supporter, insisting that the overhaul must go ahead. Bill will “improve democracy", he argues.

An Israeli activist dressed as a clown runs with border police as Israelis protest. Credit: AP

Protesters dressed in Handmade's Tail attire. Credit: AP

Judicial overhaul legislation "would be pushed to the next session of the Israeli parliament, which takes place after the Jewish holiday of Passover, in order to “pass the reform through dialogue," said the Jewish Power Party. It added, that Netanyahu has agreed to the formation of a civil “national guard” that he said will be placed under Ben Gvir’s National Security Ministry.

'Not ready to divide the nation into pieces': Netanyahu

During his prime-time televised speech, Netanyahu said he is delaying the bill "from a will to prevent the rift in the nation". "I have decided to delay the second and third reading in order to reach a broad consensus," he said, adding that he is “not ready to divide the nation into pieces". His speech was made as a sea of a humongous crowd of anti-Netanyahu demonstrators gathered near his residence.

הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לתקשורת. https://t.co/3ayIKlv6tW — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) March 27, 2023

Netanyahu promised that he would “turn over every stone to find a solution”. He berated the demonstrations, all the while labelling protesters as an “extremist minority ready to divide our nations”. With his announcement, Israel's largest labour union paused the nationwide strike that it had called in a dramatic escalation, that included the world's embassy staff members.

Israeli protester lies on the road covered in a fake blood-splattered sheet with signs reading "I am the first to be murdered." Credit: AP

“The general strike stops from this moment,” Bar-David told Channel 13, warning Netanyahu against reviving the legislation. “If the prime minister returns to aggressive legislation he’ll find us facing him. Legislation without consent will be met with a general strike.”

While Netanyahu on Tuesday agreed to delay crucial votes on judicial reform, it is understood that he is unwilling to back down in holding back the overhaul completely, arguing that it is "necessary". Netanyahu delayed the second and third votes on the legislation until the Knesset’s Passover recess in April. The halt will “give time for a real chance for a real debate", he argued.

'Refusing to serve in Army end of our country'

Israel's prime minister directly addressed the defence forces who have joined demonstrations against the overhaul. "The state of Israel cannot continue with people who refuse to serve in the army," he said. "Refusing [serving the armed forces], is the end of our country," warned Netanyahu, also adding that he delayed the judicial overhaul bill "out of the responsibility to the nation" and that he intends to give the vote "more time for discussion".

On March 26, Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in an outburst of anger. Just 24 hours before, Gallant had called on the government to delay its plans to reform the judiciary. At this time, the Israeli protesters flooded the Capital Tel Aviv and blocked a main highway. They clashed with the security forces and lit bonfires and set public property ablaze in a depiction of angst.

Gallant became the first senior member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party to speak out against his overhaul plan so publicly. His dismissal sparked an unprecedented wave of controversy among the armed forces of Israel. On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also demanded an immediate halt to the government's controversial plan on Twitter as massive demonstrations flooded Tel Aviv.

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway. Credit: AP

Israeli police use water cannons to disperse Israelis' protests. Credit: AP

For the first time in Israel's 75-year history, Israeli Defence Forces reservists took to the streets to protest against the government. These are combat pilots, members of elite units and special forces, cyber-security forces and military intelligence officers who are refusing to serve. Netanyahu, during his speech, told Israel's defence forces that he" is aware of the tensions" and is “listening to the people”. As Israeli fighter pilots and military reservists threatened not to report for duty, marching against the "autocracy", the country’s currency, the shekel, tumbled in its value.