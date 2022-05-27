Now, OIC Hyperventilates On Yasin Malik's Life Term; Peddles Rubbish Condoning Terrorism

After Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has now jumped to comment on an Indian court's rightful conviction of Yasin Malik after he had pleaded guilty. The General Secretary of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his deep concern over the pronouncement of a life sentence for Malik, who the court ruled had committed crimes that struck the very idea of India, and referred to him as one of the 'most prominent Kashmiri leaders', lauding him for leading a 'peaceful freedom struggle' for many decades.

'Kashmiris' realisation of rights not to be equated with terrorism'

Taha urged the international community to ensure that the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the 'realisation of their rights' is not equated with 'terrorism'. OIC, a Pakistani stooge, who India has time and again called out for losing its own credibility by echoing Pakistan's nefarious agenda, wanted the Government of India to release all Kashmiri leaders. Taha said that Kashmiri leaders were unfairly incarcerated and wanted to halt 'the gross and systematic persecution of Kashmiris'. The OIC scarcely, if ever, comments on the horrific terrorism perpetrated on Indian soil by proxies based in Pakistan.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) expresses it deep concern over the pronouncement of life sentence for one of the most prominent #Kashmiri leaders, Mr. #YasinMalik, who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for many decades. pic.twitter.com/3cn9IcEqub — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 27, 2022

Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment, rigorous imprisonment & monetary fine

Convicted in a terror-funding case that dates back to 2017, Yasin Malik's quantum of Punishment was announced by a Special NIA Court on May 25.

The Kashmiri separatist was charged with various offences punishable under Sections 121 B, 121 (waging or attempting to wage war) and 121 A (conspiracy to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 15 (terrorist act with an intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for recurring of any person or persons for terrorist act), 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) and 38 and 39 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation and offences relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Yasin Malik has been given two life sentences and five terms of 10-year rigorous imprisonment. All sentences are to be served concurrently. A monetary penalty of over Rs 10 lakh has also been levied.