NRC Chief Warns Afghanistan On A Countdown To Economic Collapse, Calls On Nations For Aid

Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, who was on two days visit to Kabul, has warned about the collapse of basic services in the war-torn country "if the measures were not taken within weeks". Notably, the Norwegian Refugee Council is a humanitarian, non-governmental organisation that protects the rights of people affected by displacement. The NGO top official noted that the common people of the country have limited access to their savings as the country has been facing a huge cash crunch since the Taliban regime come to the power. Egeland stated the limited access to the banks has forced the people to live without basic facilities.

Watch the NRC chief's visit to Kabul:

Egeland highlighted the problem of food scarcity in the national capital and said the families were forced to sleep without having a meal. "Afghanistan’s economy is spiralling out of control. The formal banking system could collapse any day now because of a lack of cash. I’ve spoken to families who tell me they are surviving on tea and small scraps of old bread," said Secretary-General of the NRC in a statement released after his visit. "If the economy collapses, even the most basic services will no longer function, and humanitarian needs will soar even higher. Dealing with the liquidity crisis is critical as aid organisations seek to scale up to meet urgent humanitarian needs," noted the NRC Chief.

'Donors must focus on providing fast, efficient solutions to Afghans'

As the winter is approaching, the Secretary-General of NRC has appealed to the international communities to deliver warm clothes and food within weeks. "We are in a race against the clock to save lives before the harsh winter arrives and temperatures drop to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people urgently need shelter, warm clothes and food in the coming weeks," said Jan Egeland.

"Donors must focus on providing fast and efficient solutions to delivering urgent aid for children, women and men that simply cannot wait any longer. The country is on a countdown to economic collapse – we must support the Afghan people no matter what," he said.

Afghanistan's healthcare system 'is on the brink of collapse', says WHO Chief

Earlier this month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visited Kabul to review the health care system in the war-torn country. After his visit to several hospitals in Kabul, he warned that Afghanistan's healthcare system "is on the brink of collapse". Before concluding his visit, Ghebreyesus took to the microblogging site Twitter and shared the ordeal of the health care staff while admitting the patients. He said that the decline in international funding has forced the hospital staff to determine "who to save and who to let die". The WHO chief further said that the country's largest health project, Sehetmandi, is now not in the condition to take further loads due to the deteriorating condition of the war-torn country.

(Image: Twitter/@NRC_Egeland)