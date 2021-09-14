The National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan has released a photograph of Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Massoud from Panjshir Valley. The undated photograph shows Ahmad Massoud sitting along with other leaders of the Resistance Front in an open area in the Panjshir Valley. The photograph pokes holes into the Taliban's claims of haven taken complete control of the Panjshir province.

Ahmad Massoud in the mountains of Panjshir today. Don't trust the propaganda. We are here. And we are determined. RESISTANCE2.0 IS A MUST. pic.twitter.com/HBhEZc9med — Sarfaraz (@Sarfaraz1201) September 14, 2021

After the Taliban claimed victory over Panjshir- the last bastion of the resistance forces on September 7, rumours began to arise over Ahmad Massoud's whereabouts. In his last message, which was more than a week ago, the leader had called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban. In an audio message sent to media, Massoud said, "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

The photograph released suggests that leaders of the National Resistance Front continue to remain stationed on ground to save the remaining areas of Panjshir from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Where is Ahmad Massoud?

The son of former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who has been at the forefront of the battle against the Taliban was believed to have fled Panjshir Valley after a major military offensive by the Taliban last week. Several reports claimed that the leader had left for Turkey or other Central Asian countries. However, all have been declared false.

Intelligence from several countries suggested that Massoud had not left the Valley. Iranian news agency FARS refuted these rumours and claimed that he is safe and has been living in the northeastern part of the country. French public intellectual and journalist Bernard-Henri Lévy also revealed that he had spoken to Massoud who confirmed that he is still holed up in the province.

Despite the Taliban hoisting its flag in Panjshir's capital Bazarak, the NRF had stressed that its guerillas were present at strategic locations in the province. Qassem Mohammadi, who is said to be close to Massaoud, told FNA that after the Taliban entered Panjshir, it took over 70 per cent of the main streets and passages under their control, but the valleys of Panjshir are still under the complete control of the popular forces.