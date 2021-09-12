NRF Chief Ahmad Massoud Has Not Left Afghanistan Post Taliban's Panjshir Takeover: Reports

The founder of the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud reportedly left the country following the takeover of the Taliban forces. However, Iranian news agency FARS has refuted these rumours and claimed that he is safe and has been living in the northeastern part of the country. According to the news agency, the rumours about Massoud leaving the Central Asian country for Turkey or any other place were false and, claimed the leader has been continuously in touch with the Panjshir Valley.

It is worth noting after the fall of the national capital on August 15, Panjshir province remained the only defiant holdout where resistance forces led by Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, were fighting the extremist organisation. However, on September 7, the extremist group declared victory over the northeastern part of the country. "In recent days, the Taliban entered Panjshir and, now 70 per cent of the main streets and passages are under their control, but the valleys of Panjshir are still under the complete control of the popular forces," Qassem Mohammadi, who is said to be close to Massaoud, told FNA.

Resistance forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley: NRF

The National Resistance Front said that the their forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. Earlier on September 6, Massoud called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban. In an audio message sent to media, National Resistance Front commander Ahmad Massoud said, "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country," Al Jazeera reported. The area has witnessed a battle between the warring sides in the past four days and both parties are claiming to have caused heavy casualties.

"Inviting Taliban on discussion table- a next to impossible task"

It is worth noting that the northeastern part of the country has been the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president. Earlier on September 11, the NRF founder said that he was ready to cease fighting and start discussions if the extremist group left the region. However, experts believe that the Taliban would not agree to join the table for peaceful discussions as they shot the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir province on Saturday. Shuresh Saleh said his uncle was going somewhere in a car when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint and shot him and his driver.

