NRF Kills 25 Taliban Fighters In Afghanistan's Chamalwarda As Fighting Escalates: Sources

As chaos continues to tighten its grip on Afghanistan, the war between the country's rulers, the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) further escalated on June 2. Republic TV sources have revealed that at least 25 Taliban fighters were killed in an ambush in the Chamalwarda area of Abdullah Khalil district and in response, the Taliban are reportedly torturing local citizens of Panjshir.

Earlier, Khaama Press had reported that Taliban forces killed at least four members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) during the clearing operation in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province. As per the report, the incident took place on Tuesday in Tagab district.

The news was also confirmed by the Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, Moizuddin Ahmadi. He said that the Taliban’s air force had participated in the operation. The killing of four NRF fighters on Tuesday came after the NRF on Monday claimed that they have killed more than 15 Taliban fighters in Panjshir province. The announcement was made by the resistance force’s head of foreign affairs, Ali Maysam Nazari.

As fighting between both Taliban and NRF continues unabated with constant attacks from both sides, in a statement last month, Sebghatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front, claimed that 22 Taliban militants had been killed in battles with the front. However, those claims by NRF were rejected by Taliban leaders in Panjshir, who instead said that only three people were left injured, according to Khama Press.

“Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members,” Abu Bakr Siddiqui, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Panjshir province, told reporters.

UN says terror groups enjoy 'greater freedom' in Afghanistan

Taliban-NRF clashes come in the backdrop of the United Nations (UN) saying in a report that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan now than they did at any other time in recent history. The ‘Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team’ report, published by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan.

"The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remains close, with the latter celebrating the former's success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada)," the UN report said.

"Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaeda has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022," the report added.

