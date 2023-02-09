NSA Doval Discusses India-Russia Strategic Partnership & Afghanistan With Russia's Putin

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and discussed New Delhi-Moscow's strategic partnership. The two leaders agreed to continue working towards the implementation of the strategic partnership between the two nations. The interaction came on Thursday amid NSA Doval’s visit to Moscow for the 5th Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers.

Notably, the meeting was focused on Afghanistan and accounted for wide-ranging discussions on regional and bilateral issues with the Russian President, the Indian Embassy in Moscow stated. The official handle of the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted, ”NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership."

India, Russia prioritise wellbeing of Afghan locals

Meanwhile, India’s national security chief further called for an inclusive and representative administration in Afghanistan and stressed the need for collective efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. As per sources, NSA Ajit Doval iterated that no nation should be allowed to utilise Afghan soil to establish terror networks and also stated that the utilisation of the country’s natural resources should be prioritised for its people first.

🇮🇳 NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/SMHe6VI9ve — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 9, 2023

In his address at the multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, Doval said no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and asserted that India will never abandon people of Afghanistan in their time of need.

As Doval attended the fifth multilateral meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils/NSAs on Afghanistan which was hosted by Russia. Putin said: "We are also worried about attempts to use the situation in Afghanistan to allow extra-regional forces to expand or build their infrastructure," as per the Kremlin.

"These countries will create this under the pretext of countering international terrorism, but they are not doing anything that is really necessary in the real counterterrorism struggle," he said.

"Obviously, the situation in the country is not improving and we see this. The humanitarian situation is worsening," Putin added.

Apart from India and Russia, nations like Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting. Focus was laid on the security situation and humanitarian challenges faced by Afghanistan amid the meeting. Meanwhile, the Indian national security chief stressed that India remains an important stakeholder in Afghanistan.

He iterated that the country has always stood by Afghanistan’s locals and extended assurances that India will support collective efforts to help build a prosperous and vibrant Afghanistan once again. The Indian Embassy in Russia also stated that the Indian NSA prioritised “the well-being and humanitarian needs of Afghans. He said India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need.”

Earlier, the third round of the Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held under the chairmanship of NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi in November 2021, while the fourth meeting was held in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe in May 2022.