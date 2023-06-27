NSA Ajit Doval Meets Top Leadership Of Oman; Focus On Boosting Bilateral Ties

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday met Oman's top leader Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that dealt with various aspects of the ties between the two countries.

Separately, Doval also held talks with Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi with a focus on possible bilateral cooperation in the spheres of technology.

The NSA called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Doval also held wide ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, the minister of the royal office, and foreign minister Al Busaidi.

"The discussions enabled a high level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman with focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic and technological development, mutual security and regional stability," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit by the NSA reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf and highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman," it said.

It said the visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and Oman.

The Oman News Agency reported that Modi's message to Sultan Haitham dealt with various aspects of the ties between the two countries.

Doval called on Sultan Haitham at the Al Baraka Palace and handed over Modi's message to him, the news agency said.

It said Sultan Haitham and Doval explored ways to expand bilateral relations and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.

Doval conveyed to the sultan greetings from the prime minister and wished for Oman's progress and prosperity.

Sultan Haitham reciprocated the greetings and wishes.

The NSA's talks with the foreign minister of Oman covered various aspects of bilateral ties, including in the fields of investment.

The two officials further discussed a number of regional and international issues and underscored the emphasis of the leadership of the two countries on espousing policies of constructive dialogue and international cooperation, the news agency said.